L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced today being named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2023. The company scored favorably in the categories of innovation, social responsibility, long-term investment value, financial soundness and use of company assets.

L3Harris ranked seventh among its peers in the global Aerospace and Defense category; the company has ranked on the prestigious list each year since its formation in mid-2019.

“This recognition is further proof L3Harris is a trusted, innovative organization among global industry peers,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3Harris CEO and Chair. “We’ll continue to help our customers address their complex national security missions by accelerating progress on defense technologies and remaining focused on delivering value to all our stakeholders.”

The FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies ranking surveys leading executives, board directors and analysts to identify the best-regarded companies. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed after survey participants rate enterprises on nine criteria.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

