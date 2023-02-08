ADM Named to FORTUNE Magazine's Most Admired Company List for 15th Consecutive Year

ADM (NYSE: ADM) was named one of the world’s most admired companies in the food production industry by FORTUNE Magazine for the 15th year in a row.

FORTUNE’s “World's Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, and is developed by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry. FORTUNE began the process with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. From there, the highest-revenue companies in each industry were chosen to participate, a total of 645 in 27 countries across 52 industries. Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

“This achievement is a tribute to our team of 40,000 colleagues and ADM's efforts over the past 120 years to enrich the quality of life around the world,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We are extremely honored to once again be recognized as one of the most admired companies in our industry.”

About ADM
At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

