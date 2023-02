The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, and the Wilmington, Delaware-based EastSide+Charter+School (ESCS) today broke ground at Eastside Charter School on a new 24,000 square foot community STEM facility – the Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School. The new Hub will serve as a premier access point for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and other development opportunities in the Wilmington community. Made possible in part by a %244+million+grant+Chemours+made+in+2021 through its ChemFEST school partnership program, the Chemours STEM Hub will offer public spaces for learning and improve access for more students from more backgrounds to be exposed to, excited by, and interested in STEM.

Students and faculty from Eastside Charter School join dignitaries, corporate leaders, and supporters in celebrating the groundbreaking for the Chemours STEM Hub at Eastside Charter School. (Left to right: Marc DiNardo, KBR Government Solutions; Maurice Ragland, Barclays; Mark Newman, Chemours; students; Aaron Bass, EastSide Charter School; Nicole Poore, Delaware State Senator; Kathy Jennings, Delaware Attorney General; Bethany Hall-Long, Delaware Lieutenant Governor; Sherae'a Moore, Delaware State Representative & EastSide Charter School faculty member) (Photo: Business Wire)

“Shaping the world's future through the power of our chemistry requires great innovators and problem solvers from all backgrounds. And ensuring we have a robust pipeline of future STEM talent requires strategic investments to nurture students and members of communities who have been underserved, under-resourced, and often overlooked,” said Mark Newman, President and CEO at Chemours. “Our ChemFEST school partnership program provides greater access and support so students can grow, explore, and achieve their dreams. We’re excited to take another step closer to opening the doors on the Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School.”

The Chemours STEM Hub will house ESCS APEX (Middle School Honors) and STEM programs and include a maker’s space, 3D printing, engineering, and other STEM-related activities. The impacts of the Hub will extend beyond the school day as it will double as a community center after-school, on weekends, and in the summer. Out-of-school programming will include mentoring, robotics, coding, chemistry, biology, renewable energy, and Science Olympiad competitions.

“We are stronger and better when we work together. And in a state with an impressive amount of STEM career opportunities, we do not have community spaces to prepare our citizens for these opportunities,” said Aaron Bass, CEO at EastSide Charter School. “The new Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School will allow students to receive world-class instruction from titans in the STEM field and gain skills that can improve their lives. Additionally, parents will have the opportunity to gain job skills and interview with STEM-focused businesses. The Chemours STEM Hub will be where community members, corporations, and educators can unite to transform our state.”

The Chemours STEM Hub at ESCS is anticipated to be completed by the start of the 2024-2025 school year, and has received support from the Delaware Federal Congressional Delegation, the Delaware General Assembly, Barclays, and more.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

About EastSide Charter School

EastSide Charter School (ESCS) is a free, public charter school that provides 500 high-need students in kindergarten through 8th grade (99% diverse, 81% low-income) with high expectations, critical thinking, responsive and engaging instruction and the character skills that are necessary to succeed in the world of tomorrow in one of the most impoverished neighborhoods in Wilmington, DE. The school has a significant percentage of students classified as special needs with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) or who are otherwise in need of special supports. EastSide went from the lowest performing school in the state to the second in student growth on the state assessment since 2017. In 2021, EastSide Middle School students beat the state average in all content areas. In 2020 EastSide was named a Top Place to Work by the News Journal and the top school in the state after retaining over 90% of staff.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is still being determined and to date has included significant volatility in financial and commodity markets and a severe disruption in economic activity. The public and private sector response has led to travel restrictions, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and interruptions in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control, including general economic conditions, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

