American Water Charitable Foundation and American Water's General Counsel Contribute a combined $200,000 to Urban League

Article's Main Image

The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and American Water’s General Counsel Jim Gallegos announced today, a combined total donation of $200,000 to the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement. The funding will enhance workforce development initiatives that help close the equality gap for African-Americans and other historically underserved groups throughout American Water’s National footprint.

The American Water Charitable Foundation and members from American Water’s Together We Stand Employee Business Resource Group present a contribution to National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial and team. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with the National Urban League and the Affiliate Movement, supporting impactful initiatives and programs that help to prepare future leaders of tomorrow,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We remain committed to strengthening our inclusion, diversity, equity and equality principles by supporting organizations such as the Urban League, which helps uplift and empower those they serve. This donation is particularly meaningful as we begin the celebration of Black History Month.”

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice. The Urban League spearheads the development of social programs, public policy research and advocates for policies and services that close the equality gap.

The total donation will support the National Urban League and the following affiliates with their ongoing workforce development programs:

  • Chicago Urban League
  • Greater Sacramento Urban League
  • Northern Virginia Urban League
  • Shenango Valley Urban League, Inc.
  • Urban League of Essex County
  • Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Inc.
  • Urban League of Greater Madison
  • Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
  • Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc.
  • Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Inc.

“We recognize the systemic inequities that have placed countless individuals in our communities at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing attainable and sustainable job opportunities,” said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “This partnership with the American Water Charitable Foundation will help us reduce the societal gaps we all know exist and allow us to further our efforts to uplift and strengthen our communities.”

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has donated to worthy causes and organizations in communities served by American Water. Being a good neighbor and steward of the environment has always been central to the mission of American Water.

“As a lifelong supporter and former board member of the Urban League of Greater Madison, Wisconsin, I am delighted the American Water Charitable Foundation is partnering with this esteemed organization,” said Jim Gallegos, EVP, General Counsel, American Water. “This partnership strengthens our continued commitment to being an impactful corporate citizen while helping build better communities where we live, work and operate.”

At American Water, members of our Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRG) play a vital role in our continued commitment to being an inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace for all while also helping to enhance our partnerships locally.

“Promoting a diverse and inclusive work environment, at all levels within the company, is at the core of American Water’s Together We Stand EBRG,” said Tiffanie Duncan, Labor Relations Business Partner and Co-Chair, Together We Stand EBRG, American Water. “Our EBRG looks forward to supporting this new partnership with the Urban League through service-based projects in underserved communities throughout American Water’s National footprint.”

Learn more about American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity strategy here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The National Urban League

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research, and advocacy. Today, the National Urban League has 90 affiliates serving 300 communities in 37 states and the District of Columbia, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than two million people nationwide.

