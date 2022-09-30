VESTA INCLUDED IN THE 2023 BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 1, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VESTA") (BMV: Vesta), one of the leading industrial real estate companies in Mexico, announced today that for the second consecutive year it joins as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data.

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions. This global reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent development, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and brand image.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion remain a core focus at Vesta, so we're thrilled to be a part of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a second year in a row. We believe a gender diverse and multi-generational workforce provides strength and a competitive advantage, and we continue to prioritize supporting women and their career aspirations throughout all levels of the business while fostering an inclusive workplace culture where all employees feel supported and represented," said Lorenzo D. Berho, CEO of Vesta.

"We congratulate the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting the shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of September 30, 2022, Vesta owned 194 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 32.3 million ft2 (3.0million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused on industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

Investor Relations Contact, Mexico:
[email protected]
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.163

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.

