Steel Dynamics Named One of World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 1, 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Steel Dynamics received high marks within the metals industry.

"We are especially honored by this recognition, as this is the sixth consecutive year we have been recognized," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition is testimony to the strong character and passion of our teams. Above all, we value the dedicated people whose drive, innovation, and commitment have helped successfully grow our company and serve our customers. Their passion compels us to the highest standard of excellence and dedication to their health and safety. I thank each of them for their dedication to each other, our customers, and our communities."

The World's Most Admired Companies annual list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies. FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies are determined by a survey that evaluates corporate reputation based on nine key attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and or services, and global competitiveness. Executives, directors and analysts identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list and details on the selection methodology are available at: https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant-bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

favicon.png?sn=DE03233&sd=2023-02-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-named-one-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-by-fortune-301736463.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE03233&Transmission_Id=202302011345PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE03233&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.