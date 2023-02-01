PR Newswire

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Steel Dynamics received high marks within the metals industry.

"We are especially honored by this recognition, as this is the sixth consecutive year we have been recognized," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition is testimony to the strong character and passion of our teams. Above all, we value the dedicated people whose drive, innovation, and commitment have helped successfully grow our company and serve our customers. Their passion compels us to the highest standard of excellence and dedication to their health and safety. I thank each of them for their dedication to each other, our customers, and our communities."

The World's Most Admired Companies annual list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies. FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies are determined by a survey that evaluates corporate reputation based on nine key attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and or services, and global competitiveness. Executives, directors and analysts identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list and details on the selection methodology are available at: https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant-bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

