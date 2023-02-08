J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, was recently named to Fortune’s annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the 12th time in company history.

“J.B. Hunt is always searching for new ideas that fuel our growth and better serve our employees and customers,” said Shelley Simpson, president at J.B. Hunt. “This recognition showcases the talent and hard work of our 37,000-plus employees to create exceptional value for our customers, and we’re excited for the opportunities we have this year to deliver on our commitments to them.”

To determine this year’s recipients, Fortune collaborated with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry to conduct a survey of corporate reputations. Executives, directors, and analysts were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry based on a set of criteria including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility and its ability to attract talent. Those named to the list were selected from 645 companies and ranked in the top half of its industry survey. The complete rankings are available on the Fortune website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

