Pembroke Management, LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $935.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pembroke Management, LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pembroke Management, LTD reduced their investment in NAS:DSGX by 105,664 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.83.

On 02/01/2023, The Descartes Systems Group Inc traded for a price of $73.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.09, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.03 and a price-sales ratio of 13.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 139,062-share investment in NAS:OTEX. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.31 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Open Text Corp traded for a price of $32.91 per share and a market cap of $8.84Bil. The stock has returned -29.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Open Text Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Pembroke Management, LTD reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 32,609 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.72.

On 02/01/2023, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $222.57 per share and a market cap of $30.25Bil. The stock has returned 54.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.00, a price-book ratio of 49.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 74.72 and a price-sales ratio of 15.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 181,010-share investment in NAS:KRNT. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.78 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Kornit Digital Ltd traded for a price of $25.76 per share and a market cap of $1.29Bil. The stock has returned -76.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kornit Digital Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 301,343 shares in NYSE:STVN, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.82 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Stevanato Group SPA traded for a price of $19.65 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned 11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stevanato Group SPA has a price-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.28.

