For the tenth year in a row, Xcel Energy has been honored as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine. The Minneapolis-based utility ranked first in social responsibility and quality of management, placing second overall among the most admired gas and electric companies in the country.

The ranking is based on nine criteria including innovation, social responsibility, financial soundness, long term investment value and quality of management.

“Xcel Energy is honored to make Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies once again. It’s a testament to the dedication of our employees as we build a clean energy future for our customers and communities," said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “We’re grateful to be recognized for our clean energy leadership as we keep our service reliable, system resilient and customer bills low.”

Xcel Energy aims to be a net-zero energy provider by 2050. The company was the first in its industry to have aggressive clean energy goals covering three large sectors of the economy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings and transportation.

Fortune magazine partnered with Korn Ferry to conduct the survey on corporate reputation, focusing on large companies with revenue of $10 billion or more. The complete list and methodology can be found at www.Fortune.com.

