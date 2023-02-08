Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, today announced its recognition by FORTUNE® magazine as one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in 2023. The list is live on Fortune%26rsquo%3Bs+website. Travel + Leisure Co. is the only vacation ownership company on the list.

Since 1997, Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, has partnered with Fortune magazine to identify and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies. The research reveals how the companies win their strong reputations. Since the debut of Travel + Leisure Co. in 2021, this is its first recognition by Fortune. In 2022, the company also received recognition from Forbes as one of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers.

"We are proud to receive this recognition which reflects our commitment to put the world on vacation. Our team strives to provide the best experiences for our owners, guests, and associates which drives growth for our shareholders,” said Michael Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “We are focused on delivering great vacations, and to be recognized as one of the most admired companies shows that we are centered on the right fundamentals for our business.”

Some of the attributes of reputation on which companies are evaluated include: ability to attract and retain talented people, quality of management, social responsibility to the community and the environment, innovativeness, quality of products or services, wise use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value, and effectiveness in doing business globally.

Korn Ferry asked 3,740 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. This is from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry.

As the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club+Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers vacations to more than five million customers each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel+%2B+Leisure+GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe.

