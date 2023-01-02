Antonetti Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2640 GOLDEN GATE PKWY NAPLES, FL 34105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 341 stocks valued at a total of $73.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 18,993 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 02/01/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.435 per share and a market cap of $16.81Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a price-book ratio of 5.43.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 7,210 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/01/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $182.51 per share and a market cap of $157.86Bil. The stock has returned -18.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-book ratio of 9.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 10,893 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.86.

On 02/01/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $68.374 per share and a market cap of $15.70Bil. The stock has returned 3.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

During the quarter, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought 24,241 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 545,920. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 02/01/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.275 per share and a market cap of $21.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 4,023 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 02/01/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.14 per share and a market cap of $40.76Bil. The stock has returned 2.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a price-book ratio of 4.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.