CWM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dodge Plaza, First Floor Omaha, NE 68154

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4235 stocks valued at a total of $13.54Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CWM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CWM, LLC bought 3,961,893 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 26,890,896. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 02/01/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.275 per share and a market cap of $21.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CWM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 789,299 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 02/01/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.655 per share and a market cap of $23.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CWM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 945,178 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01000000000001.

On 02/01/2023, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $102.02 per share and a market cap of $7.65Bil. The stock has returned 2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

During the quarter, CWM, LLC bought 893,091 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 994,321. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 02/01/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $103.859 per share and a market cap of $71.39Bil. The stock has returned -1.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

CWM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 1,667,771 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 02/01/2023, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.49 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.84 and a price-book ratio of 7.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.