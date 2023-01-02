Janney Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Janney Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of Pittsburg Pennsylvania. The company was originally established in 1994 as Parker/Hunter Asset Management before changing its name to its current Janney Capital Management. Janney Capital Management has grown from its inception to now have an additional location in Philadelphia. The company conducts its research internally and externally and utilizes a fundamental and quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. Janney Capital Management invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets within the United States, allocating its assets in the value stocks of companies across all major capitalizations. Janney Capital Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of 7.7 quarters and holds its top 10 allocations an average of just 1.9 quarters. Janney Capital Management, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of 11.67%. The company now operates with 14 employees of which 8 are investment professionals. Janney Capital Management oversees over $3.5 billion in total assets under management spread across almost 15,000 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 500 which make up a minor $80 million of its total managed assets. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing from $2.4 billion back in 2012 to its current amount. The company caters mainly to individuals, which makes up over two thirds of its entire client base, and also provides services to high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, corporations and other businesses, and others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 246 stocks valued at a total of $1.40Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Janney Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Janney Capital Management LLC bought 68,990 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 72,926. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 02/01/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $404.785 per share and a market cap of $379.01Bil. The stock has returned -9.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DJP by 619,482 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.02.

On 02/01/2023, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - 06738C778 traded for a price of $32.8217 per share and a market cap of $756.35Mil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 690,651 shares in NYSE:BP, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.76 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, BP PLC traded for a price of $36.33 per share and a market cap of $109.48Bil. The stock has returned 18.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 218,725 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.31 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $88.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $8.33Bil. The stock has returned -6.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.32.

The guru sold out of their 94,130-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $179.23 per share and a market cap of $56.90Bil. The stock has returned 6.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

