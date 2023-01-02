Janney Montgomery Scott LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a full service financial services firm based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company was originally established in 1832 as Lawrence Turnure & Co., although the company namesake Montgomery Scott & Co. would not be established in 1929 by Col. Montgomery. Janney & Co. would acquire Wurts, Dulles & Co. to become Janney, Dulles & Co. in 1956, merging again later that year with Winthrop H. Battles to become Janney, Dulles & Battles, Inc. The current Janney Montgomery Scott would be formed out of a series of mergers in the 1970s, and would be acquired by the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1982, which it continues to operate as a subsidiary under. Janney Montgomery Scott currently operates with 1825 employees of which 735 are investment professionals. The company has expanded its operations to now have locations in Massachusetts, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, and South Carolina. Janney Montgomery Scott’s offering of a full services approach has created a “comprehensive platform that delivers superior transaction execution, sustained follow through and long-term value added client support.” The company invests most heavily in the mutual funds sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, information technology, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s holdings are highly diversified with none of its holdings except its top 1.2% holding in General Electric Co. making up over 1% of its total holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott holds over $18.5 billion in total assets under management spread across over 54,000 accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total managed assets have been increasing with its managed assets growing from $5.1 billion back in 2010 to its current amount.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2552 stocks valued at a total of $25.67Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 156,930 shares in ARCA:JGRO, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.81 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, JPMorgan Active Growth ETF traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $183.26Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a price-book ratio of 6.37.

The guru established a new position worth 4,938,361 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.95 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.41 per share and a market cap of $2,255.24Bil. The stock has returned -18.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-book ratio of 44.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,301,443 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102.9196 per share and a market cap of $1,049.95Bil. The stock has returned -32.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.42, a price-book ratio of 7.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 863,478 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $294.815 per share and a market cap of $156.81Bil. The stock has returned -18.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a price-book ratio of 5.55.

During the quarter, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought 2,434,045 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 2,712,749. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 02/01/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.435 per share and a market cap of $16.81Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a price-book ratio of 5.43.

