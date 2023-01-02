Barber Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

13550 W. 95TH STREET LENEXA, KS 66215

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 137 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barber Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 820,875 shares. The trade had a 11.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01000000000001.

On 02/01/2023, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $102.02 per share and a market cap of $7.65Bil. The stock has returned 2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 530,036 shares. The trade had a 11.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 02/01/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $154.6391 per share and a market cap of $25.96Bil. The stock has returned 1.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJJ by 767,886 shares. The trade had a 11.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.89.

On 02/01/2023, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $112.55 per share and a market cap of $8.42Bil. The stock has returned 6.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

Barber Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTM by 554,585 shares. The trade had a 4.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 02/01/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $50.555 per share and a market cap of $5.83Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

During the quarter, Barber Financial Group, Inc. bought 150,417 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 154,566. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.92.

On 02/01/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $82.17 per share and a market cap of $5.54Bil. The stock has returned 5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

