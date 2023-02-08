Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (“National Vision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EYE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 10, 2021, in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results, National Vision tightened its fiscal 2021 sales outlook (but did not change its earnings guidance), indicating that the Company was suffering from a substantial deterioration in profit margins during fourth quarter 2021.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $8.30, or 13%, to close at $55.22 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 9, 2022, National Vision issued its first quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing that the Company’s net revenues had decreased 1.2% to $527.7 million, its adjusted CSS had fallen 6.8%, net income had decreased 30.6% to $30.1 million, and its diluted EPS had decreased 28.2% to $0.34. The Company also adjusted its 2022 outlook, indicating that it was performing worse in terms of profits and earnings than before the pandemic.

On this news, National Vision’s stock price fell $8.34, or 25.7%, to close at $24.93 per share on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

