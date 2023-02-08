Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Adagio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 14, 2021, Adagio disclosed that its COVID-19 treatment and prevention product, ADG20, was 300 times less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant than it was against other variants, despite previous assurance of the efficacy against Omicron.

On this news, Adagio’s stock price fell $27, or 78.8%, to close at $7.26 per share on December 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Adagio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

