The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (“the Fund”) (NYSE: MXE) announced today that effective February 6, 2023 American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”) 6210 15th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11219, Telephone 1-800-278-4353, will serve as Transfer Agent to the Fund. All account balances will remain the same.

