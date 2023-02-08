SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) (“LPL Financial” or “LPL”) today announced the closing of its acquisition of Financial Resources Group Investment Services (“FRGIS”), an LPL branch office supporting financial institutions and advisors, headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. FRGIS comprises approximately 800 advisors and 85 financial institutions nationwide, serving approximately $40 billion of advisory and brokerage assets. FRGIS will continue to operate independently within LPL, retaining its brand and leadership team.



“We are thrilled to see our long partnership with LPL strengthen in this way,” said Bruce Miller, partner and CEO of FRGIS. “We intend to fully leverage LPL’s support to continue to delight our existing clients with unmatched service and to grow the business further by attracting new ones.”

“This is the beginning of a new chapter with a long-standing, esteemed partner and LPL advocate, FRGIS,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We are extremely pleased to deepen our partnership with FRGIS, which is a key foundational piece to our expansion in several strategic growth areas including community-based financial institutions, employee advisors and independent advisor offices.”

FRGIS, founded in 2010, is an industry leader of managed programs for banks and credit unions and provides a strategic complement to LPL’s existing enterprise offering. As an existing LPL client, FRGIS assets are already on LPL’s custodial platform.

About Financial Resources Group Investment Services

Founded in May 2010 on a “commitment to serve,” FRGIS’s vision was driven by a team of professionals with the common goal of assisting financial professionals and financial institutions in pursuing superior results. FRGIS moved to Fort Mill, South Carolina in 2015. In total, FRGIS supports approximately 1,000 financial professionals in independent offices and financial institutions throughout the United States and serves over $40 billion in client assets.

