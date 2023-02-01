MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL HONORED AS A NATIONAL LEADER IN SUPPORTING WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023

Company recognized by Women's Business Enterprise National Council as one of America's top corporations for women's business enterprises

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been named one of the 2023 America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

MGM Resorts is one of only four honorees in the travel & hospitality and arts, entertainment & recreation category and the only gaming company to be recognized. It is the only national award honoring corporations for world-class supplier diversity programs that reduce barriers and drive growth for women-owned businesses.

"MGM Resorts values the innovation, motivation and drive that WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprises bring to our business ecosystem and supplier diversity initiatives," said Kenyatta Lewis, Executive Director of Supplier Diversity & Sustainable Procurement. "We're honored by this recognition and look forward to even more collaboration in the coming years."

MGM Resorts is committed to increasing business opportunities for diverse, women-owned businesses, fueling innovation, growth and development, and breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs. The Company will be honored at the WBENC National Conference taking place March 20-23, 2023, in Nashville.

"America's Top Corporations set the standard for leadership in corporate supplier diversity programs and supply chains, as well as in development and support for women-owned businesses. Top Corporations are valued partners in our now 26-year strong WBENC commitment to providing essential growth and opportunities to women entrepreneurs and business owners," said Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC, the nation's leader in women's business development.

The WBENC Top Corporations model reviews WBE outreach and engagement, such as providing support for successful onboarding and retention of WBEs for supply chain business needs and development of future WBEs. The model also assesses foundational concepts of supplier diversity, including overall program structure, contracting, and reporting, and organization accountability with executive leadership and line of business decision-makers.

Supplier diversity is an integral part of MGM Resorts' business strategy. The Company is exceeding its goal of spending at least 10% of domestic biddable spend with diverse owned suppliers and since the program's beginnings in 2001, MGM Resorts has spent $4.6 billion with diverse owned suppliers. MGM Resorts has graduated 67 suppliers from the Supplier Diversity Mentorship Program, with a goal to graduate 150 suppliers by 2025. Learn more about supplier diversity at MGM Resorts here.

About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About WBENC
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by more than 540 Corporate Members. Throughout the year, WBENC provides professional development, business development, and outreach opportunities for more than 18,000 WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses, Corporate and Government Members, and the national WBENC network. Learn more at www.wbenc.org.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:
Andrea Bruce
Social Impact & Sustainability Communications Manager
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-honored-as-a-national-leader-in-supporting-women-owned-businesses-301736640.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

