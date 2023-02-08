5 Stocks Fueling US Market's Strong Start to 2023

S&P 500 had its largest January gain since 2019

Author's Avatar
James Li
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • The U.S. stock market continued its strong January gain to begin February.
  • Investors bet on falling inflation as Fed raises interest rates by just 0.25%.
  • Several stocks across multiple market sectors had strong gains during January.
Article's Main Image

According to the sector and industry overview pages, the five U.S. market sectors with the largest gains during January were consumer cyclical, communication services, technology, basic materials and health care. Stocks that fueled these gains included Tesla Inc. (

TSLA, Financial), Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD, Financial), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial), Albermarle Corp. (ALB, Financial) and Align Technology Inc. (ALGN, Financial).

1620561120815316992.png

US market begins February with a bang, continuing strong January gains

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,094.34, essentially unchanged from Tuesday’s close of 34,086.04 despite tumbling more than 500 points at the intraday low. On the other hand, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index closed at 4,119.37, up 42.77 points or approximately 1% from the previous close of 4,076.60.

1620808667714650112.png

Stocks surged as the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds target rate by 0.25%, down from the 0.5% rate hike in December 2022. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that while the rate hikes may continue further to combat inflation, the central bank saw “for the first time” that the disinflationary process has begun.

Wednesday’s gain boosted the markets’ strong returns during January. The S&P 500 gained 6.2% in January while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.7%, its highest gain since July 2022. Likewise, the S&P 500’s gain was the highest January gain since 2019.

1620810172945498112.png

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-month total return of the S&P 500 stocks is 7.38% with a median of 6.36%.

1620812634821591040.png

Based on the discrete layers chart, sectors with the highest ratio of stocks that gained during the past month to the stocks that had negative returns during the past month include basic materials, consumer cyclical and technology.

1620814838592798720.png

Consumer cyclical: Tesla

The consumer cyclical sector returned approximately 17.64% in January, led by gains in vehicles and parts, homebuilding and construction and travel and leisure. The mean one-month return of the S&P 500 consumer cyclical stocks is 12.18% with a median of 12.23%. According to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature, the top-performing S&P 500 consumer cyclical stock during January was Tesla (

TSLA, Financial).

1620821370290143232.png

Shares of Tesla traded around $171.83, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43. The stock gained approximately 38.89% during January.

1620824732863660032.png

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle giant has a GF Score of 79 out of 100 based on a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and growth, a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10, and a rank of 5 out of 10 for profitability and momentum.

1620825695489982464.png

Gurus with holdings in Tesla include

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s ARK Investment, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baron Funds, and Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio).

1620828745155837952.png

Communication services: Warner Bros. Discovery

The communication services sector returned approximately 16.77% during the past month, led by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (

WBD, Financial). Shares traded around $14.88 on Wednesday; the stock gained approximately 56.33% during January.

1620835941100912640.png

The New York-based cable company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 driven on a rank of 9 out of 10 for growth and a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value.

1620838770897158144.png

Despite the strong gain and profitability, Warner Bros. Discovery is a possible value trap according to GuruFocus’ GF Value Line. Although the stock’s price-to-GF-Value ratio is just 0.60, Warner Bros. Discovery has a low financial strength rank of 3 out of 10 and a low momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1620837448424718336.png

Technology: Nvidia

The technology sector returned approximately 13.87% during the past month, led by semiconductor company Nvidia (

NVDA, Financial). Shares traded around $201.10, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The stock gained approximately 36.96% in January.

1620862977769046016.png

The Santa Clara, California-based graphics processing chip company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 5 out of 10.

1620864756841807872.png

Gurus with holdings in Nvidia include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments.

1620864981232877568.png

Basic materials: Albermarle

The basic materials sector gained approximately 12.04% during the past month, led by lithium company Albermarle Corp. (

ALB, Financial). Shares traded around $281.50, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. The stock gained approximately 29.91% in January.

1620865605466947584.png

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company has a GF Score of 83 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a growth rank of 4 out of 10.

1620866612036993024.png

Health care: Align Technology

The health care sector returned 11.20% during the past month, led by medical instrument company Align Technology (

ALGN, Financial). Shares traded around $274.11, showing that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55 as of Wednesday. The stock gained approximately 29.92% during January.

1620869610016440320.png

The Tempe, Arizona-based company designs clear aligners including its main product Invisalign. Align Technology has a GF Score of 92 out of 100 driven on a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth despite momentum and GF Value ranking just 4 out of 10.

1620884308514406400.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.