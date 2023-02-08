GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to discuss new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He kicked things off with an announcement regarding the annual GuruFocus Value Conference, which is back for the first time in three years! The event will be held on May 4 and 5, 2023, ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Speakers that have been confirmed so far include Jonathan Boyar, David Sather, Bill Smead and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio).

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit: https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/register.php

Using Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) as examples, Tian then went on to show off several new features, like the Industry Distribution Chart on the Stock Summary page. The pop-up chart appears for each indicator on the page, showing how it compares to other players in its industry based on that particular metric.

Tian also briefly reviewed the Segment Data, GF Score and Income Statement Breakdown charts before introducing another new feature: the Guru Top Holdings chart. As its name suggests, the chart shows the weight and value of a guru’s largest equity positions. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is a good example:

He also showed users how to use the Excel Add-In, which recently added segment data, and the All-in-One Screener, which also had minor changes made to it.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months! Also be sure to sign up for the conference as seats are limited! Prices increase on March 1.