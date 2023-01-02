MY Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12410 MILESTONE CENTER DRIVE GERMANTOWN, MD 20876

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $66.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were MY Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought 756,743 shares of ARCA:PFXF for a total holding of 775,058. The trade had a 13.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.24.

On 02/01/2023, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF traded for a price of $18.44 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -6.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 329,393-share investment in NAS:SNUG. Previously, the stock had a 8.789999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.67 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Alpha Architect Etf Trust - Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF traded for a price of $22.15 per share and a market cap of $7.53Mil. The stock has returned -18.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alpha Architect Etf Trust - Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.81.

During the quarter, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought 286,621 shares of NAS:ANGL for a total holding of 294,883. The trade had a 8.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.31.

On 02/01/2023, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $28.22 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned -6.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a price-book ratio of 7.13.

The guru sold out of their 52,940-share investment in NAS:IEF. Previously, the stock had a 5.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.88 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $24.88Bil. The stock has returned -9.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MY Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SHM by 103,838 shares. The trade had a 5.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.06.

On 02/01/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.66 per share and a market cap of $4.70Bil. The stock has returned -0.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.