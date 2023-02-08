Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results, as well as discuss its 2023 outlook, before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Operating Results and 2023 Financial Outlook Webcast Data

A live Zoom video webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:15 a.m. EST on February 28, 2023 through a direct registration+link. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bentley.com. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems’ Investor Relations website.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.

