CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment. The new quarterly payment amount has been increased to $0.28 per share of common stock to be paid on March 30, 2023 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2023.

