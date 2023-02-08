MaxCyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023 and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., ( MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and to support innovative cell-based research, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings Conference Call Details
Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

Company management will also participate in the following investor conferences:

  • BIO CEO & Investor Conference
    Tuesday, February 7th at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time
  • BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
    Tuesday, February 14th
  • 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference
    Tuesday, March 7th at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time

A live and archived webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte
MaxCyte is a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™ GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
[email protected]

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden
+44 (0)20 7886 2500

UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott / Chris Welsh
+44 (0)203 709 5700
[email protected]

WRITTEN BY

