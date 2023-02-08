FLEETCOR Acquires At-Home EV Charging Software Company

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FLEETCOR+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments and spend management company, today announced the acquisition of Mina, a cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform. The acquisition provides FLEETCOR with the market-leading home-charging software solution for commercial fleets in the UK and follows a successful partnership between the companies.

The acquisition gives FLEETCOR the UK’s only EV re-charging solution that captures, calculates and pays for at-home business-use charging directly with the energy provider. Mina’s solution helps commercial fleets manage the transition to EV by dramatically simplifying and automating the reimbursement process involved in at-home charging.

“It’s a fascinating company that’s built software integrations into virtually all the UK EV charging hardware suppliers and electric utility providers. That makes at-home EV charging and reimbursement incredibly simple for employees and employers,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

“We now have a market-leading 3-in-1 EV charging solution for commercial fleets that combines at-home, on-the-road, along with internal combustion engine refueling into one integrated client offering,” said Tom Rowlands, global managing director of EV solutions for FLEETCOR.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments and spend management company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

About Mina

Mina is an award-winning Electric Vehicle (EV) charging payment startup with a mission to make EV charging radically simple. Mina has the UK’s only charging solution which allows fleet vehicles to be charged at home, crediting payment for the drivers’ energy used directly to their energy supplier. This makes paying for EV charging accurate and easy for employers and employees. For more information, please visit www.mina.co.uk.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005122r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005122/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.