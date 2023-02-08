PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

Atlanta, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 per share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2023.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

