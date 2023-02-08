Funko Sets Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) (“Funko” or “the Company”), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Funko website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.funko.com. Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffunko.com%2F, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

