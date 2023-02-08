Cullinan Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM) (“Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology for patients with cancer, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 56,000 shares of its common stock to three employees outside Cullinan Oncology, Inc’s 2021 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individuals entering into employment with Cullinan, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Three employees received options to purchase an aggregate of 56,000 shares of Cullinan’s common stock on February 1, 2023 and have an exercise price of $11.58, which is equal to the closing price of Cullinan’s common stock on February 1, 2023. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the original number of shares underlying each option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and then in equal installments for 36 months thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with Cullinan through the applicable vesting dates.

About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating new standards of care for patients with cancer. We innovate without borders to find the most promising clinic-ready cancer therapies, whether from our own discovery efforts or through exceptional engagement with our academic and industry partners. Anchored in a deep understanding of immuno-oncology and translational cancer medicine, we leverage our scientific excellence in small molecules and biologics to create differentiated ideas, identify unique targets, and select the optimal modality to develop transformative therapeutics across cancer indications. Powered by our novel research model, we push conventional boundaries from candidate selection to cancer therapeutic, applying rigorous early experimentation to fast-track only the most promising assets to the clinic and ultimately commercialization. As a result, our diversified pipeline is strategically built with assets that activate the immune system or inhibit key oncogenic drivers across a wide range of modalities, each with the potential to be the best or first in their class.
Our people possess deep scientific expertise, seek innovation openly, and exercise creativity and urgency to deliver on our promise to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients with cancer. Learn more about our Company at www.cullinanoncology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ti?nf=ODc0MTIzNiM1Mzg3NDI3IzIyMDU4NzM=
Cullinan-Oncology-Inc-.png
Contacts
Investor Relations
Chad Messer
+1 203.464.8900
[email protected]
Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.