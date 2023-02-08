Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today provided details for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2023 by clicking+here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain up for approximately one week.

Both the live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.five9.com%2F.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information visit www.five9.com.

