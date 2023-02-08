CBRE Group, Inc. ( NYSE:CBRE, Financial) is the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Company roster. This is the fourth time in the last five years that CBRE has been named Fortune’s Most Admired Real Estate Company and the 13th consecutive year that the company has made this prestigious list.

Fortune grades companies on attributes related to corporate performance based on surveys of industry participants. CBRE’s overall score improved to 7.51, the highest ever for the company. CBRE led the real estate sector on eight of the nine key performance attributes—financial soundness, global competitiveness, long-term investment, management quality, people management, service quality, use of corporate assets and social responsibility.

“Our people work extremely hard, day in and day out, to help our clients, our company and communities to thrive. CBRE’s sector-leading position on this well-regarded barometer of corporate reputation attests to the success of their efforts,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE.

Drawing from a base of some 1,000 companies, Fortune evaluated 645 companies from 27 countries in determining the World’s Most Admired Companies. The real estate sector encompasses REITs, property owners, service providers, residential firms and other companies. Fortune surveys board directors, executives and financial analysts to determine the individual company scores and rankings.

