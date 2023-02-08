CBRE Named Fortune Magazine's Most Admired Real Estate Company

CBRE Group, Inc. (

NYSE:CBRE, Financial) is the top-ranked real estate company on Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Company roster. This is the fourth time in the last five years that CBRE has been named Fortune’s Most Admired Real Estate Company and the 13th consecutive year that the company has made this prestigious list.

Fortune grades companies on attributes related to corporate performance based on surveys of industry participants. CBRE’s overall score improved to 7.51, the highest ever for the company. CBRE led the real estate sector on eight of the nine key performance attributes—financial soundness, global competitiveness, long-term investment, management quality, people management, service quality, use of corporate assets and social responsibility.

“Our people work extremely hard, day in and day out, to help our clients, our company and communities to thrive. CBRE’s sector-leading position on this well-regarded barometer of corporate reputation attests to the success of their efforts,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE.

Drawing from a base of some 1,000 companies, Fortune evaluated 645 companies from 27 countries in determining the World’s Most Admired Companies. The real estate sector encompasses REITs, property owners, service providers, residential firms and other companies. Fortune surveys board directors, executives and financial analysts to determine the individual company scores and rankings.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

