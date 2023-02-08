Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that six abstracts highlighting new data focused on the company’s Decipher urologic cancer testing offerings will be presented at the 2023 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, taking place in San Francisco, Calif. and online, February 16-18, 2023.

Data being presented include new insights derived from Veracyte’s Decipher Genomics Resource for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) database, which suggest potential opportunities to further personalize treatment for men with prostate cancer. Additionally, researchers will present new Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier clinical utility data from the prospective, phase 3, randomized clinical trial, G-MINOR (Genomics in Michigan ImpactiNg Observation or Radiation).

“Veracyte is committed to helping empower physicians with the insights they need to guide more informed, individualized treatment for patients with urologic cancers,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Urology. “The data being presented at this year’s ASCO GU Cancers Symposium advance our understanding of how our Decipher genomic tests and Decipher GRID database may help physicians further stratify risk and guide treatment decisions for their patients with prostate or bladder cancer.”

Veracyte also expects additional data regarding the Decipher Prostate test to be highlighted in the following general session presentation:

Title: Treatment Combinations for Patients Starting Androgen-Deprivation Therapy: Building on Recent Victories Presenter: Gerhardt Attard, M.D., Ph.D., University College London Cancer Institute Date/Time: Thursday, February 16, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST Location: Level 3, Ballroom

Below are details of the abstracts that will be presented as posters at the 2023 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in the Moscone Center in Moscone West, Level 1.

Title: Use of prostate cancer subtyping by gene expression to predict response to radiation and chemohormonal therapies. Presenter: Adam Benjamin Weiner, M.D., UCLA Date/Time: February 16, 2023; 11:30 a.m. PST Abstract #: 241 Poster #: J6 Title: Determining the impact of genomic classifier testing on patient-reported quality of life after prostatectomy: Results from the G-MINOR randomized trial. Presenter: Udit Singhal, M.D., University of Michigan Date/Time: February 16, 2023; 11:30 a.m. PST Abstract #: 345 Poster #: M3 Title: Comparative transcriptomic analysis of DNA-damage response and androgen receptor pathway activity between biopsy and radical prostatectomy specimens before and after pre-operative real-time MRI-guided stereotactic body radiotherapy. Presenter: Himanshu Nagar, M.D., Weill Cornell Medicine Date/Time: February 16, 2023; 11:30 a.m. PST Abstract #: 375 Poster #: N13 Title: Effect of neoadjuvant stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) on the immune microenvironment of high-risk localized prostate cancer in paired transcriptomic analysis of pretreatment biopsy and irradiated prostatectomy specimens. Presenter: Ariel E. Marciscano, M.D., Weill Cornell Medical College Date/Time: February 16, 2023; 11:30 a.m. PST Abstract #: 371 Poster #: N9 Title: Distinct gene expression patterns identify patients who relapse after neoadjuvant pembrolizumab and radical cystectomy in the PURE-01 study. Presenter: Moritz Reike, M.D., University of British Columbia Date/Time: February 17, 2023; 12:30 p.m. PST Abstract #: 549 Poster #: M12 Title: Genomic analysis from BLASST-1 (Bladder Cancer Signal Seeking Trial) of nivolumab, gemcitabine, and cisplatin in patients with MIBC undergoing cystectomy. Presenter: Shilpa Gupta, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center Date/Time: February 17, 2023; 12:30 p.m. PST Abstract #: 559 Poster #: N2

Veracyte is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases.

