United Natural Foods Supplier Diversity Efforts Help Build More Equitable Food System

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With efforts to create a more inclusive supplier network, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) announced that it doubled its year-over-year spend with diverse-owned suppliers during its 2022 fiscal year and has established a fiscal year 2023 goal for three percent of UNFI’s annual product spend to be with diverse-owned suppliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005989/en/

Stop_%26_Shop_Pride_Endcap_cropped.jpg

UNFI is committed to developing, fostering, and retaining relationships with diverse-owned suppliers while creating matchmaking sessions between these companies and retail customers. An example of this work occurred in June 2022 when UNFI’s supplier diversity team worked with 400 Stop & Shop stores to create Pride month endcaps showcasing products from eight LGBTQ+ owned suppliers. (Photo: Business Wire)

A robust supplier diversity network supports UNFI’s efforts to build a grocery supply chain that is better for all, delivering great products and services, more choices, and fresh thinking to help customers differentiate within their local markets. UNFI’s supplier diversity team actively engages with diverse-owned suppliers to help them achieve equal access to purchasing and selling opportunities with corporate procurement, sales, merchandising, and retail teams. To develop a more inclusive supplier network, UNFI has also created the ACT initiative which focuses on three core areas:

  • Applying supplier diversity into UNFI’s everyday business practice;
  • Committing to building connections with UNFI customers and simplifying navigation through the UNFI network; and
  • Transforming the procurement process through greater transparency and accountability.

While still in the early stages, the ACT initiative resulted in over $700 million of diverse supplier purchases by UNFI with more than 600 suppliers during the Company’s fiscal 2022 year. In addition, during a targeted three-month supplier outreach effort to existing suppliers, UNFI uncovered 167 new diverse-owned suppliers who either were not previously identified as a diverse supplier or were not identified and did not have certification.

“UNFI account managers are constantly seeking to understand unique customer needs and proactively bringing strategic recommendations to the table,” said Guillaume Bagal, UNFI vice president of diversity and inclusion. “Utilizing a vast network of diverse-owned suppliers not only advances our efforts to help create a more equitable food system, but by actively engaging and introducing diverse-owned suppliers to a broad range of UNFI customers, our retailers are able to unveil new sales opportunities and offer a wider selection of products to meet their consumer’s needs.”

A More Inclusive Supplier Network in Action

UNFI’s supplier diversity mission is to value and promote diverse-owned businesses and, by utilizing their perspectives and capabilities, build a more inclusive, vibrant, and competitive supply chain. To bring this mission to life, UNFI is committed to developing, fostering, and retaining relationships with small businesses owned by disabled individuals, minorities, women, veterans, veteran-disabled, and service-disabled veterans, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

An example of this work occurred in 2022 when Stop & Shop's supplier diversity and category management teams worked with UNFI to create a Pride month collaboration showcasing LGBTQ+ certified suppliers. Throughout the month of June, 400 Stop & Shop stores created Pride month end caps with products from eight LGBTQ+ owned suppliers, including Open Water, which creates ultra-purified, electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free aluminum packaging.

“Stop & Shop's Pride endcap was awesome for Open Water as we were able to boost sales with existing fans and new shoppers alike and help them recognize us as an LGBTQ+ led brand, which is something we're especially proud of. Kudos to Stop & Shop for spotlighting diverse and underrepresented founders in such a visible way,” said Jess Page, co-founder of Open Water.

“Our work to educate UNFI associates on diverse-owned suppliers combined with our efforts to consistently participate in matchmaking sessions between diverse-owned suppliers and retail customers has created wonderful success stories such as the one with Stop & Shop during Pride month,” said Lori Rodriques, UNFI supplier diversity manager. “We’re getting stronger by continuously getting better and by purposely expanding our diverse supplier network we’re creating more opportunities for diverse-owned suppliers to grow their businesses and retail success stories by working with UNFI.”

Suppliers interested in learning more about UNFI’s diverse supplier efforts can email [email protected].

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005989r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005989/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.