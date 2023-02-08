Natural Resource Partners L.P. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Distributions

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) today announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2022 distribution of $0.75 per common unit for NRP. The distribution will be paid on February 21, 2023 to unitholders of record on February 14, 2023.

The board also declared a fourth quarter distribution on NRP’s 12.0% Class A Convertible Preferred Units totaling $7.5 million.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or [email protected]. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nrplp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005801/en/

