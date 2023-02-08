Farmer Bros. Co. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Publish Inaugural Quarterly Shareholder Letter

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. ( FARM) (“Farmer Brothers” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will publish its 2023 fiscal second quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, in its inaugural quarterly shareholder letter which will be posted on Farmer Brothers investor relations website at https://farmerbrothers.gcs-web.com/ after market close on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023.

Following the posting of the shareholder letter to the investor relations website, management will host an audio-only investor conference call and webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss the Company’s results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT)
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ab6mt6ci
Live Call Pre-Registration: Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in details and a unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go here.

The audio-only webcast replay will be archived for at least 30 days on the investor relations section of the Farmer Brothers website and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of $469.2 million in fiscal 2022. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis
[email protected]
(646) 776-0886

