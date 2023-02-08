Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded a contract to support the new Enduring Shield platform from Dynetics, a Leidos company, to meet the U.S. Army’s cruise missile defense needs. Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will design and build electromechanical actuators for the first 16 Dynetics launcher platforms, with an option for 400 additional launchers with associated interceptors.

“Curtiss-Wright is very proud to have been chosen by Dynetics to provide our elevation and stabilization actuators in support of this critical U.S. Army missile defense system,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Our collaboration with the U.S. Army to develop actuation technologies reflects Curtiss-Wright’s long-standing commitments and on-going support of the U.S. Army’s most critical ground defense platforms.”

“Curtiss-Wright has a long history of supporting the U.S. Army’s ground defense systems through their products,” said Leidos’ Dynetics Group President Steve Cook. “We know they’ll be a valuable part of our team, and we look forward to working with them on our Enduring Shield launchers.”

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space awarded Dynetics the contract for the Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) program to produce its mobile ground-based weapon system. The system is designed to acquire, track, engage and defeat cruise missiles, rockets and unmanned aircraft system threats.

The actuators, produced at Curtiss-Wright’s Chanhassen, Minn. facility, incorporate the company’s Exlar® roller screw and motor technologies meeting rigorous environmental and performance criteria required by the U.S. Army. The technology has wide applications across the defense, commercial aerospace and industrial markets. For more information on Curtiss-Wright actuation products, visit www.cw-actuation.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

