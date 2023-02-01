Palantir Signs $50 Million Expansion with SOMPO Holdings

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir," NYSE: PLTR) and Palantir Technologies Japan K.K. today announced a $50 million, five-year expansion of its work with SOMPO Holdings ("SOMPO") and its group companies including SOMPO Japan, the company's insurance business. This expansion will enable the roll out of critical workflows across 10,000+ salespeople within SOMPO Japan, further developments of SOMPO's Real Data Platform ("RDP"), and many other critical growth opportunities across SOMPO Holdings.

Palantir_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Thousands of users across SOMPO use Palantir Foundry as the backbone of the company's projects to realize digital transformation and work within the RDP, designed to improve security, health, and wellbeing in Japan and beyond. Within SOMPO Japan, use of Foundry to-date has been focused on improving profitability for the commercial insurance business, and supporting disaster response. One workflow alone has already delivered significant value in terms of underwriting profits to SOMPO Japan, and is now being rolled out to 10,000+ salespeople across the Japanese insurance business. The organization's disaster response work has also delivered substantial results — streamlining traditionally labor-intensive efforts such as exchanging information with inspectors and processing claims into reusable workflows across disasters that can now be executed in days.

Within SOMPO Care, Foundry is used by hundreds of care staff across nearly 300 long-term care facilities to connect hundreds of recipient parameters into flexible and recipient-specific long-term care plans. SOMPO has also recently started to use Foundry to enable secure government reporting, replacing highly manual and CSV-based email sharing with an automated and live-updating workflow that connects SOMPO care providers with critical government regulations, funding requirements, and more.

"As Palantir's most important partner in Japan, we SOMPO will continue to expand our efforts in DX to increase our own operational efficiency and profitability and in creation of RDP, by using Foundry," says Mikio Okumura, Group COO, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer, SOMPO Holdings. "In parallel, SOMPO will promote DX for Japanese companies, government agencies, and society through Palantir Technologies Japan, which was jointly established by SOMPO and Palantir."

"Our work with SOMPO is the combination of a visionary customer, a critical and time-sensitive challenge, and profound technology," says Palantir CTO, Shyam Sankar. "The expansion of our work across more of SOMPO Care, into SOMPO Japan and elsewhere, is emblematic of our joint ambition with SOMPO to support Japan as a global leader."

SOMPO has evolved from a traditional insurance firm, founded in the late 19th century, to a digitally transformed, multinational company that actively partners in research and develops real solutions to critical challenges, such as the nation's aging population. Since 2019, SOMPO has used Foundry as the backbone of its RDP solution. RDP is a collaborative ecosystem designed to improve patient care, increase resiliency, modernize real-world operations, and create a connected healthcare infrastructure that enables collaboration between research institutions, government agencies, and private industry in Japan and abroad.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Contacts

Lisa Gordon
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA03063&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palantir-signs-50-million-expansion-with-sompo-holdings-301736561.html

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA03063&Transmission_Id=202302011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA03063&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.