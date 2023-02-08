Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 13, 2023.

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 26 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Celebrating its 175th year, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and other strategic matters, restructuring and capital solutions, and asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

