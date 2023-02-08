MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Update Video

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial update video.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005758/en/

The video can be viewed on the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.metlife.com%2Fabout-us%2Fnewsroom%2F%23video.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words and terms such as “consistent,” “continue,” “remain,” “resilience,” and “target,” and other words and terms of similar meaning, or that are otherwise tied to future periods or future performance, in each case in all derivative forms. They include statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, future sales efforts, future expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, and future trends in operations and financial results.

Many factors determine the results of MetLife, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates, and they involve unpredictable risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements depend on our assumptions, our expectations, and our understanding of the economic environment, but they may be inaccurate and may change. MetLife, Inc. does not guarantee any future performance. Our results could differ materially from those MetLife, Inc. expresses or implies in forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, identified in MetLife, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and others, may cause such differences. These factors include:

  1. economic condition difficulties, including risks relating to public health, interest rates, credit spreads, equity, real estate, obligors and counterparties, government default, currency exchange rates, derivatives, climate change and terrorism and security;
  2. global capital and credit market adversity;
  3. credit facility inaccessibility;
  4. financial strength or credit ratings downgrades;
  5. unavailability, unaffordability, or inadequate reinsurance;
  6. statutory life insurance reserve financing costs or limited market capacity;
  7. legal, regulatory, and supervisory and enforcement policy changes;
  8. changes in tax rates, tax laws or interpretations;
  9. litigation and regulatory investigations;
  10. London Interbank Offered Rate discontinuation and transition to alternative reference rates;
  11. unsuccessful efforts to meet all environmental, social, and governance standards or to enhance our sustainability;
  12. MetLife, Inc.’s inability to pay dividends and repurchase common stock;
  13. MetLife, Inc.’s subsidiaries’ inability to pay dividends to MetLife Inc.;
  14. investment defaults, downgrades, or volatility;
  15. investment sales or lending difficulties;
  16. collateral or derivative-related payments;
  17. investment valuations, allowances, or impairments changes;
  18. claims or other results that differ from our estimates, assumptions, or models;
  19. global political, legal, or operational risks;
  20. business competition;
  21. technological changes;
  22. catastrophes;
  23. climate changes or responses to it;
  24. deficiencies in our closed block;
  25. goodwill or other asset impairment, or deferred income tax asset allowance;
  26. impairment of VOBA, VODA or VOCRA;
  27. product guarantee volatility, costs, and counterparty risks;
  28. risk management failures;
  29. insufficient protection from operational risks;
  30. failure to protect confidentiality and integrity of data or other cybersecurity or disaster recovery failures;
  31. accounting standards changes;
  32. excessive risk-taking;
  33. marketing and distribution difficulties;
  34. pension and other postretirement benefit assumption changes;
  35. inability to protect our intellectual property or avoid infringement claims;
  36. acquisition, integration, growth, disposition, or reorganization difficulties;
  37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. separation risks;
  38. MetLife, Inc.’s Board of Directors influence over the outcome of stockholder votes through the voting provisions of the MetLife Policyholder Trust; and
  39. legal- and corporate governance-related effects on business combinations.

MetLife, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if MetLife, Inc. later becomes aware that such statement is not likely to be achieved. Please consult any further disclosures MetLife, Inc. makes on related subjects in subsequent reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005758r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005758/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.