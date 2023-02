The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has filed a Form 8-K reporting its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. You can find the Form 8-K, including the earnings release and investor supplement, on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+page+at+sec.gov. These materials will be available by approximately 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com. The company plans to file its 2022 annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC later this month.

The Allstate Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 2, to discuss fourth quarter results. You can access the webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com, where a replay will also be posted.

To get alerts about Allstate, enroll your email address on the “Email Alerts” section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases there.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006016/en/