MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb 1, 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the market close. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.synopsys.com immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay can be accessed on the corporate website beginning Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results in May 2023. In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PT, ending on February 22, 2023, at midnight. The replay telephone number is USA +1-800-770-2030, and International +1-647-362-9199, conference ID 6444570.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

