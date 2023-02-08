Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This dividend is payable on February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 17, 2023. On an annualized basis, the dividend represents $1.80 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of approximately 4.7% based on today’s closing share price of $38.52.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 74 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006060/en/

