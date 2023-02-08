Cintas honored among FORTUNE'S World's Most Admired Companies

Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been honored as one of FORTUNE%26rsquo%3BS+2023+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Admired+Companies. This is the 15th time that Cintas has been recognized by FORTUNE among its Most Admired Companies surveys.

“Since our company was founded, Cintas has fostered a unique culture that guides how we run our business and how we think about every aspect of our company, including our customers, our employee-partners and our shareholders,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. “The way we run and manage the company, the value we provide to our customers, the support we provide our workforce, and the pride we have in our communities is meaningful to everyone here at Cintas. We’re truly honored that so many continue to hold Cintas in such high regard year after year.”

To determine its 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies List, FORTUNE teamed with global management consulting firm Korn Ferry to survey global corporate reputation. Companies from among an initial pool of 1,500 candidates were divided into 52 different functional categories, with Cintas receiving placement in the Diversified Outsourcing Services category. The top finishers in each industry were named to the World’s Most Admired List.

Cintas is currently listed on two other FORTUNE corporate rankings: the 2022 Fortune 500 and the 2022 Fortune Global 2000. Additionally, Cintas was recently recognized for its corporate citizenship and sustainable business model with its repeat inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies in 2023.

The complete listing of FORTUNE’S 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies is available at fortune.com. FORTUNE’s February/March print edition featuring the 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies list will be available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index. For more information, visit cintas.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230201005983r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005983/en/

