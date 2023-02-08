Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The call will be led by Dennis Mathew, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Dial-In: 877-404-9653 / +1 201-689-8856

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: here.

Click here for a company-compiled summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA results.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, and mobile services to nearly 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006017/en/