IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023. A press release will be issued via PR Newswire at 4 p.m. CT, and a presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will also be available in the investors section of the company's website.

Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the results during a live conference call at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

To join the call as a participant, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on February 28, 2023.

To access the call as a listener, please register for the audio-only webcast or call (844) 868-8847 (United States) or (412) 317-6593 (International) and ask for "the Darling Ingredients call."

A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after the call concludes through March 7, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 (United States), (855) 669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and reference passcode 6860343.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 270 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts


Investors:

Suann Guthrie


Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; [email protected]



Media:

Jillian Fleming


Director, Global Communications


(972) 541-7115; [email protected]

