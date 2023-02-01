Vistra Announces Expansion of its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Julie Lagacy

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced a new addition to its board of directors. Effective today, Julie Lagacy has been appointed as independent director. She will serve on the board's Sustainability & Risk Committee and the Social Responsibility & Compensation Committee. Lagacy's appointment will expand Vistra's board to 11 members.

Vistra_Corp_Logo.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome Julie to our board of directors," said Scott Helm, Vistra's chairman of the board. "Her extensive leadership, particularly in the fields of strategy, sustainability, and cybersecurity further enhance and balance the diverse skills on the board. We look forward to benefitting from her expertise as Vistra continues its leadership role in the energy transition through the responsible transformation of its fleet."

Helm continued, "Ensuring we have the right board in place to guide the company's strategy and oversee its net zero commitment continues to be a top priority. This expansion is the culmination of a robust board composition review process to ensure that we have the diversity and mix of skills and experience to advance our goals."

About Vistra's New Director:

Julie Lagacy most recently served as Caterpillar Inc.'s first chief sustainability and strategy officer. Lagacy began her career at Caterpillar in 1988 and held various leadership roles, including chief financial officer of the global mining division, and vice president of global information services and chief information officer.

Lagacy brings extensive executive management experience including financial, strategic, technology, cybersecurity, ESG, management development, acquisitions, and capital allocation. She also serves on the board of the Illinois Cancer Care Charitable Foundation.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

favicon.png?sn=DA03372&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-announces-expansion-of-its-board-of-directors-with-the-appointment-of-julie-lagacy-301736591.html

SOURCE Vistra Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA03372&Transmission_Id=202302011630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA03372&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.