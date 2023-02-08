HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Betzy) Keiley as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective immediately.



“We welcome Betzy to vTv. Her years of legal expertise and deep experience in life sciences will be valuable to the vTv team,” said Paul Sekhri, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics. “Her decades of experience in both private practice and corporate settings make her an ideal fit for this position. I am confident that we will benefit from her contributions and look forward to working closely with her as we move ahead toward our long-term capital funding goals and launching our phase 3 clinical trials.”

Ms. Keiley is an accomplished life science industry attorney who has served in multiple senior-level legal positions at publicly traded biotechnology, diagnostic and medical device companies. She joins vTv from Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., where she served as General Counsel. Prior to Entasis, she was Senior Vice President, General Counsel at Oxford Immunotec, where she simultaneously served for seven years as Chief Compliance Officer, and was Assistant General Counsel, Americas, of Zimmer, Inc., a subsidiary of Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Before beginning her corporate career in 2008, Ms. Keiley was a partner at Wildman, Harrold, Allen & Dixon LLP in Chicago, Illinois, where she focused on a wide range of corporate and commercial matters for clients in a variety of industries, including medical devices. Ms. Keiley earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Philosophy from Boston College and a J.D. from Loyola University School of Law.

“With the upcoming initiation of our pivotal studies of TTP399, the company is approaching a key inflection point with the potential to become a commercial organization in the coming years,” added Ms. Keiley. “I am eager to put my skills and expertise to work as we continue to advance the development of TTP399 toward our ultimate goal of changing the treatment paradigm for patients with T1D.”

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and cystic fibrosis related diabetes. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com.

