River Road Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

462 SOUTH FOURTH STREET, SUITE 2000 LOUISVILLE, KY 40202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $7.30Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were River Road Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

River Road Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BJ by 1,551,940 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.69.

On 02/02/2023, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc traded for a price of $74.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $10.01Bil. The stock has returned 20.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 10.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

River Road Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 662,680 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.38.

On 02/02/2023, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $93.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.77Bil. The stock has returned -38.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 15.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

River Road Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NCR by 1,987,643 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.91.

On 02/02/2023, NCR Corp traded for a price of $28.07 per share and a market cap of $3.86Bil. The stock has returned -27.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NCR Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,790,561 shares in NYSE:EVTC, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.12 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Evertec Inc traded for a price of $37.37 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -14.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evertec Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-book ratio of 5.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

River Road Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MUSA by 215,488 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.68.

On 02/02/2023, Murphy USA Inc traded for a price of $270.5 per share and a market cap of $6.11Bil. The stock has returned 37.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Murphy USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-book ratio of 7.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.