Oxbow Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 210 stocks valued at a total of $531.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oxbow Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 260,111 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $37.05 per share and a market cap of $28.41Bil. The stock has returned 8.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.69.

The guru sold out of their 98,639-share investment in NYSE:NTR. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.02 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $83.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $43.25Bil. The stock has returned 17.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FNV by 31,778 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.71.

On 02/02/2023, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $148.86 per share and a market cap of $28.36Bil. The stock has returned 13.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-book ratio of 4.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.67 and a price-sales ratio of 22.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 28,878 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 02/02/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $171.36 per share and a market cap of $331.35Bil. The stock has returned 31.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Oxbow Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AEM by 85,498 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.87.

On 02/02/2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $57.2 per share and a market cap of $25.92Bil. The stock has returned 22.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

